Controversy over armored truck in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana council leader in West Lafayette is calling for the police department to give back its ex-military armored truck, according to the Journal & Courier.

West Lafayette City Council President Peter Bunder says nationwide protests over racial injustice led him to reconsider the city’s ownership of what he called a “tank.”

Both the mayor and the police chief oppose returning the armored vehicle, which they got at U.S. military surplus in 2014.

Chief Troy Harris says until this he hasn’t heard complaints about the truck.

The city has never used the truck.