Controlled burn exercise by Bloomington Fire Department may have left contaminated ash debris

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Fire Department announced on their Facebook that their contained burn exercise Friday has resulted in potentially contaminated ash debris.

They requested for those that wish to have their home considered for exterior remediation to fill out this request form. The property would be evaluated by professionals, and if determined to need cleaning, it will be done for free.

“The Bloomington Fire Department has entered into a contract with Servpro, a company that specializes in biohazard cleanup. The cleaning process will utilize a large, HEPA filtered vacuum. This is considered by experts to be the best way to conduct this type of clean-up,” they wrote. “Please don’t wait to complete this form! Crews will be in the area beginning Sunday, November 6.”

If anyone has questions, they are asked to call the Bloomington Fire Department at (812) 349-3891.