Contact your utility company now instead of later as Indiana’s disconnection moratorium nears

INDIANAPOLIS — An important deadline is drawing closer for Hoosiers–the moratorium on utility disconnections comes to an end on Aug. 14.

There are options for those who may be struggling to pay for the bills built up during the pandemic.

Last month, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission decided that utility companies must offer at least a six-month extended payment plan for customers.

There are still three more weeks before the moratorium ends. It’s highly recommended that customers sign up for those plans now to prevent them from facing a mountain of bills all at once. In addition, customer representatives will only get busier and busier as the deadline approaches.

The plans vary by company–not just in length but also by who can apply.

For example, both Indianapolis Power & Light and Citizens Energy will offer residential customers payment plans up to 12 months.

Duke Energy will offer three- and six-month plans. However, they will not resume disconnections until Sept. 15–one month after the state’s moratorium expires.

Vectren will offer payment plans on a case-by-case basis–a good reason why you should consider calling now instead of later.

Each utility company has a phone number and website, listed below:

IPL: 317-261-8222 (website)

Duke Energy: 800-521-2232 (website)

Citizens Energy: 317-924-3311 (website)

Vectren: 800-227-1376 (website)