EL MONTE, Calif — Vegan drumsticks sold to restaurants and customers in Texas and Southern California are being recalled because a non-vegan ingredient was used.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks. The product was distributed in a 6.6-pound, clear plastic package with an expiration date 9/23/22023.

The recall was initiated after an investigation into someone suffering from an allergic reaction after eating the product. That investigation uncovered that egg protein was used in the manufacturing of the product.

Further investigation revealed that the problem was caused by manufacturer negligence. One of the manufacturer’s employees used the wrong ingredient while mixing the materials together. That person has since been fired.

The FDA said production of the vegan drumsticks was suspended until they and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Anyone with the recalled vegan drumsticks is urged to return them to where they bought them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 626-444-4980.