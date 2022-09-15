FONTANA, Calif. — Strollers sold as part of a travel system are being recalled because they pose fall and injury hazards to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers. These were sold through BabyTrend and Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021.

The strollers were recalled because the parking brake ok the strollers can fail. This poses fall and injury hazards to children. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled strollers have Baby Trend printed on the stroller’s frame. A label with Model TJ75B12A, 1-800-328-7363, CITYSCAPE JOGGER TRAVEL SYSTEM, Baby Trend, Inc. 13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335, and the manufacture date and lot information is located on the inside of the side stroller frame.

The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is 10 28 2020.



Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled strollers should stop using it. Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting purchasers directly with instructions on how to return the strollers in exchange for a $175 e-voucher or a full refund.

Anyone with questions, or didn’t receive communication from either Baby Trend or Amazon, can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or e-mail info@babytrend.com.