NEW YORK — More than 40,000 outdoor children’s swings are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings. The swings were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from March 2022 through October 2022.

The recalled swings are made of plastic and have bucket seat with a three-point safety harness and a high back that has a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or PAW Patrol on top. Model number SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN or SW86577PW is printed on the bottom of the swing.

Recalled Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Minnie Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled PAW Patrol 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was announced after the company received seven reports of the swing seat restraint straps breaking. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled swings should stop using them and contact Delta Enterprise Corp. for free replacement straps. People can contact the company at 800-377-3777 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at Recall@deltachildren.com.