FOREST PARK, Ga. — Around 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol are being recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners. The product was sold in a variety of scents and sold at major retailers nationwide. Clorox notes that the original Pine-Sol is not included in the recall.
The recalled cleaners were sold with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.
The recall was initiated after testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. The bacteria found include Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
This environmental organism is found widely in soil and water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or other parts of the body. In 2017, it was responsible for 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the U.S.
The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.
In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling the following products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.
|Product Name
|UPC#
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean® 28oz
|4129440116
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 48oz
|4129440272
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 60oz
|4129440112
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 28oz
|4129440187
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 48oz
|4129440199
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 60oz
|4129440239
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 175oz
|4129440306
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 100oz
|4129497291
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x 100oz
|4129497376
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave® 48oz
|4129441904
|Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner 144oz
|4460030891
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129497301
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129435419
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy® All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129441772
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129497434
Anyone with the recalled Pine-Sol should stop using it, take pictures of the UPC code and date code, and throw it away. They can then contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price if they have a receipt, or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price without one.
Anyone with questions can contact Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com. There is also a dedicated recall website available for more information, or to submit a claim.