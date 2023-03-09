INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest computer and electronics retailers in the United States is coming to Indiana.

Company representatives confirmed Micro Center is opening a 35,000-square-foot store at 5702 E 86th Street in the Summer of 2023. This is across the street from the Castleton Square Mall. It will be where the old Gander Outdoors of Indianapolis was located.

The new store will offer thousands of products, a newly-designed store layout, and computer and repair services.

“Micro Center is proud to bring Indy the best selection of computers and electronics with over 30,000 items in stock,” says Warren Beneson, Chief Merchant of Micro Center. “We’re excited to bring our unmatched in-store experiences with our Build Your Own PC department and best-in-class customer service. Our top-tier knowledgeable and trained sales associates can assist customers with any technology passion, invention, or project. We can’t wait to serve the Indianapolis area!”

The store is offering Indiana residents a coupon for a free 128 GB flash drive and sign up for grand opening announcement dates. They are also hiring leadership roles, sales associates, technicians, customer service representatives, and warehouse associates.