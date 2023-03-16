VIRGINIA — Thousands of mirrors are being recalled because they may fall off the wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves IKEA LETTAN Mirrors. The recalled mirrors were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from December 2019 through October 2022.

The recall was initiated after the company received 55 reports of the plastic fittings breaking. This includes one report of the fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall.

The mirrors are frameless and about 38 inches high. They were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide sizes. The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105. The date stamp is in (YYWW) format where the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture.

Anyone with the recalled mirrors should stop using them and contact IKEA for a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. They can also return the mirror to any IKEA for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.