INDIANAPOLIS – As we near the end of the year, we’re learning 2022 was a big one for scammers.

On average, Hoosiers lost $400. The Better Business Bureau tracks that data and watches the trends. Here are the top 5 scams of the year.

Online Purchasing Scams

The BBB says, that’s not a surprise since we all shop online so much, but scammers took notice and on average a victim lost a hundred bucks. “I don’t see that one going away anytime soon, said Jennifer Adamany, the director of Communication for the BBB Serving Central Indiana.

Phishing Scams

You click a bad link and that’s how they get your information or can see what you’re doing on your devices.

Employment Scams

They may be ranked number three, but they are one of the most expensive for victims. On average, people lost $1,500. Adamany explained, “They’ll send you a check to say ‘hey, this is to cover supplies for computer or software.’ And ‘then they’ll say – oh, we paid you too much for that can you send back some money?’ Then, you’re sending money you never got in the first place.”

Lottery and Sweepstakes scams

Counterfeit Product Scams

Experts like Jennifer Adamany with the BBB Serving Central Indiana track and watch tactics so they can alert the public. Sometimes people hear these stories and say, ‘come on… that’s common sense!’ For Adamany that’s the worst way to look at it.

“I think the biggest flaw people have, is to think, ‘This can’t happen to me, like I know better. This can’t happen to me,’” said Adamany, “It can happen to you – and it may happen to you. As soon as you think it’s not going to happen to you, you’re more susceptible to falling for it because you don’t have your guard up in the first place.”

While the type of scams won’t go away in the new year, they’ll be altered. One tactic that the BBB can see becoming an issue in 2023, is scammers luring people to provide videos of themselves endorsing products or cryptocurrency to trick their loved ones.

“It’s multi-layered, very complex, and I wish if they just put half the effort into a reputable, ethical business, they could be just as successful and not prey on innocent people,” said Adamany.

The best thing you can do is be prepared next year, do your research, and report any scams to the BBB.



