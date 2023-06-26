INDIANAPOLIS – There’s good and bad news coming to the grocery store this summer as the roller coaster of prices continues.

The good news is the price of eggs should be dropping soon.

American consumers have not been happy to be paying $7 a dozen for eggs recently. Those prices were largely driven by the avian flu that took nearly 60,000,000 chickens out of the national egg-laying picture. That situation is nearly gone and things are getting back to normal at the wholesale level.

According to the USDA, wholesale egg prices have dropped down to about $.84 per dozen. Now we all just have to wait for the price drop to show up at the grocery store.

Unfortunately, what you save on eggs may have to go towards snacks. According to Food Dive, Americans have been trying to save money on meals by snacking more. Snacks now account for more than a quarter of all food and beverage sales in the US. Increase in demand is pushing snack prices higher.

In the last year, the price of the average snack item has gone up by $1, at nearly double the inflation rate of the rest of the economy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a bag of potato chips is about $6.60.