INDIANAPOLIS — While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for November. The calculation shows the rate starting November 1 will be 23.1 cents, up from 22 cents in October.

The department calculates the gasoline use tax by taking the average retail price per gallon of gasoline in the prior month and multiplying it by the state retail tax of .07 cents. The state said the average retail cost was $3.2938.

The gasoline tax use tax has increased steadily since it reached its lowest point on record in June 2020. The gasoline use tax is higher than at any point before 2022.

In addition to the gasoline tax, people buying gasoline pay additional state and federal taxes. As of July, people pay 33 cents per gallon in gas excise tax, which goes towards infrastructure projects, and a federal tax of about 18 cents per gallon.

Indiana has one of the highest gas excise taxes in the country. Only 13 states have a higher gas excise tax than Indiana, according to data compiled by IGEN. However, both the neighboring states of Ohio and Illinois have higher gas excise taxes.

If the average retail cost of gasoline remains at $3.2938 in November, people would end up paying around $4.04 at the pump. As of October 26, AAA reports the average cost of gas in Indiana is about $3.883.

AAA reports that oil prices are being driven down due to global recession fears. That, along with fewer drivers than usual fueling up, is leading to the national average gas pump price falling.

“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”

AAA expects that if demand remains low and oil prices don’t spike, pump prices will likely fall.