ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — If you bought dry shampoo from several national brands that was made before October 2021, it might contain elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Unilever United States announced it’s recalling select lot codes of dry shampoo produced prior to October 2021. The dry shampoo was sold under the brand names Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé.

The recall comes as the company discovered potentially elevated levels of benzene in the propellant. Benzene is a chemical that can result in people getting leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says benzene works by causing cells to not function correctly. For example, it can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells. It can also damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.

The CDC says people are exposed to benzene every day, including from tobacco smoke, gas stations, exhaust and industrial emissions. Indoors, people can get exposed to benzene from glues, paints, furniture wax and detergents.

Unilever says an independent evaluation concluded that daily exposure to the benzene levels in the dry shampoo is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. Still, it’s not an ingredient the company uses in products, so the recall comes out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove them from shelves. The following products are subject to recall:

Anyone with the recalled dry shampoo should stop using it and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to get reimbursement for eligible products. Anyone with questions can call Unilever U.S. at (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Anyone who suffered adverse reactions or quality problems due to the use of the product should report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. They can do that in the following ways:

Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular mail or fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178