EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — Toys meant to be children’s first figurines are being recalled over a risk to those children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves “My First” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch Figurines. These are soft vinyl figurines, some with a bead rattle.

The toys were sold at BuyBuy Baby and other toy, gift, and bookstores nationwide and online at amazon.com from May 2022 through December 2022.

Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Minnie Mouse Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Buzz Lightyear Disney Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Stitch Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated after Kids Preferred received 10 reports of the arms or legs on the figurines detaching. While no injuries have been reported, this poses a small part choking hazard to children.

Anyone with the recalled toys should take them away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers who register for the recall will get a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the Firm for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email them at recall@kidspreferred.com.