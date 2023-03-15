PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Hundreds of snack bars are being recalled after a potential exposure to Listeria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Clio Snacks’ Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar. The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes at a third-party manufacturer’s facility where the bars are produced.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the serious infection of listeriosis. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The CDC says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall only involves the Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar. The FDA says the manufacturer doesn’t produce any other Clio products.

The recalled bars were distributed to select Walmart stores between March 5 and March 8. Once the issue was discovered, the manufacturer ceased production and Clio ceased distribution. The FDA is now working with the company to investigate what caused the problem.

The recalled product came in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side.

Anyone with the recalled product should return it for a full refund or destroy it. Those with questions can call Clio Snacks at 1-908-505-2546 Monday through Friday, 9-5 pm EST.