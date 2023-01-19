INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 sleepwear garments are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading NewCosplay branded children’s button-up long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions and a sewn-in label has the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”
The sleepwear online from November 2021 through May 2022 in sizes 4T through 10 years in a variety of characters.
The recall was announced because it fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. this poses a risk of burn injuries to children. So far, no injuries have been reported.
Anyone with the recalled sleepwear should take it away from children, stop using it and cut it in half. They should send this photo to Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading at lingbahao08@163.com to get a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading by email at lingbahao08@163.com or call Amazon toll-free at 888-871-7108 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.