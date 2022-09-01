FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Children’s sandals are being recalled because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Kolan’s Otter MOMO children’s sandals. They were sold on Amazon from March 2022 through April 2022.

The recall was initiated because the inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The recalled sandals were sold in brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723) and in children’s sizes 6 to 12. The CPSC said “Otter MOMO” is printed on the inside of the shoe. The model, batch number #LIANG2201, and the size are printed on the inside of the heel straps.

Recalled Otter MOMO children’s sandal -gold

Recalled Otter MOMO children’s sandal -brown Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled sandals should stop using them and contact Kolan for information on how to properly dispose of the shoes and receive a full refund. They can reach Kolan toll-free at 888-928-5118 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at kolanllc@gmail.com.