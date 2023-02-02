INDIANAPOLIS — A variety of children’s robes are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalls involve 100% polyester robes that were sold on Amazon spanning from August 2020 through August 2022. While they were imported from different companies, all of the robes were made in China.

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in pink (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in Dinosaur in white (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in blue space (Photo//CPSC)`

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in blue shark (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in blue plaid (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Betusline Official Apparel Children’s Robes (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in white with dinosaurs (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in blue (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in pink with brown polka dots (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – red rose (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – white dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – blue shark (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – green dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – plaid (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – blue (Photo//CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, all of the recalls revolve around the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

Anyone with the recalled robes is being urged to take them away from children and cut them in half. They should send a photo of the destroyed garment to the respective importer for a full refund.

People can contact:

BTPEIHTD by email at keyingsitong@126.com

Betusline Official Apparel by email at zkaimei@outlook.com

ChildLikeMe by email at mtiinns@163.com

SGMWVB by email at traceyames@126.com