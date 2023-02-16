NEW YORK — Children’s headbands that were sold at resort area gift shops nationwide are being recalled because they violate the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Hatley USA Inc.’s opalescent angel wings headbands. The recalled headbands are pink with two silver angel wings

Recalled Opalescent Angel Wings Headband (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because the headbands contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Anyone with the recalled rings should take them away from children, break them and send a photo to Hatley USA Inc. for a full refund. They can also return the headbands to any Hatley USA store.

People can contact Hatley USA at 800-667-5823 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or by email at returns@hatley.com.