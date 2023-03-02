INDIANAPOLIS — As spring gets closer, parents are being urged to be aware of a recall impacting bike helmets before their children get hurt.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall notice for Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets. These helmets were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from March 2022 through November 2022.

While labeled as bike helmets, the label on the recalled product states that they were also marketed to skateboarders and roller skaters. The label also has the production date 202201.

Recalled Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet (Photo//CPSC)

While the label also states that the helmets comply with CPSC safety standards for bicycle helmets, the recall notice states otherwise.

The CPSC notice says the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. This means they can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Because they pose a risk to children, the CPSC says people should destroy the helmets by cutting off the straps. They should then email a photo of the destroyed helmet to Ouwoer@hotmail.com to get a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Ouwoer Direct collect at 213-583-9060 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at Ouwoer@hotmail.com.