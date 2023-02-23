ANAHEIM, Calif. — More than 2 million air fryer units are being recalled after more than 200 reports of them catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cosori air fryers sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through December 2022.

The recall was initiated because a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Cosori said that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

So far, Cosori has received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The recalled air fryers were 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and sold in black, gray, white, blue or red with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP258-AF (Silver Black) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXW, CP158-AF, and CP158-AF-RXW (White) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXR, CP158-AF and CP158-AF-RXR (Red) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-R19 and CS158-AF-RXB (Black) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CO137-AF, CO158-AF and CO158-AF-RXB (Black) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-RUSR, and CAF-P581S-RUSR (Wine Red) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-BUSR and CAF-P581S-BUSR (Blue) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-AUSR and CAF-P581S-AUSR (Light Gray) (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled air fryers should stop using them, cut the cord off and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Anyone with questions can call Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or visit the recall website at www.recall.cosori.com.