CONSUMER ALERT: Greenwood police warn of tax warrant scam

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for a common scam.

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says every year, thousands of Hoosiers fall victim to tax scams that end up costing millions. The Greenwood Police Department was able to prevent one resident from adding to this number.

The department said a Greenwood resident recently got an official-looking document that said the State of Indiana had a tax warrant for them issued out of Johnson County. The document said the recipient owes several thousand dollars to the state and gave a 1-800 number to avoid collection action.

The DOR reminds people that they cannot:

Call customers to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the taxpayer will receive a bill in the mail if taxes are owed.

Demand taxpayers pay taxes without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed. Taxpayers should also be advised of Indiana’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

Threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law-enforcement to have the taxpayer arrested for refusing payment.

Threaten to revoke a taxpayer’s driver’s license, business licenses or immigration status. Threats like these are common tactics scam artists use to trick victims into buying into their schemes.

The police department urges people that gets a document like this to call the county government that the letter states that they owe money out of and to work directly with them.

The DOR says if you feel like you are being targeted with a tax scam, you should follow these guidelines:

Do not give the caller any personal information. If you’ve received an email, do not click on any links or attachments unless you know it is from a legitimate source; if you’re not sure, don’t click. When in doubt, call the IRS or DOR to confirm any communications. Report any scams to the IRS or DOR.

To confirm any claims made by potential scammer contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 or DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.