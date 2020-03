BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A construction worker was seriously injured after falling off a home Thursday.

The Bargersville Fire Department said crews from the department and the Bargersville Police Department responded to the area of 350 N and 500 W for an injured person report.

When they arrived, they found that a worker fell about 25 feet from the top of a home under construction.

The worker was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.