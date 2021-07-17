Construction worker rescued after getting trapped in ditch

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –A man was trapped after an accident happened at a construction site in Noblesville Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Old Pond Road and 159th Street. Construction crews were pumping water out of a trenched area as they were preparing to install a sewer pipe.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said Dustin Leake stepped off a ladder onto what he thought was firm ground. However, the ground gave way and he was trapped up to his shoulders.

Several crews arrived to help with the rescue. They worked for four hours until they were eventually able to free Dustin from the trench. Once freed, Dustin was able to get out on his own accord with some slight assistance. He was transported to the hospital in good condition for treatment.

“The extraordinary teamwork displayed and efforts of all involved today – gave Dustin the best chance at a good outcome,” Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews with the Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department and Westfield Fire Department assisted with the rescue.