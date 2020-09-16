Construction underway for $40 million development to ‘elevate and enhance’ Glendale Town Center

INDIANAPOLIS – On the north side, construction is well underway on multiple housing and retail projects in Glendale. A year ago, those who live in the area told us they had hesitations.

Now we’re revisiting the issue and, as we found out, neighbors are looking forward to the improvements.

“This is literally in our backyard,” said Dan Henkel.

This construction site is just steps away from Henkel’s back door.

“A lot of the neighbors didn’t want any kind of development here, we like our nice, quiet Glendale area,” he added.

Milhaus and Kite Reality Group are developing a $40 million, roughly 270-unit residential project with retail space at the Glendale Town Center.

Glendale Town Center is conveniently located near Broad Ripple Village at Kessler Ave. and E. 62nd St., boasting a variety of key offerings, including Target and Lowe’s. To continue the evolution of the center, Milhaus and Kite Realty Group identified currently under-utilized land to be transformed into a modern and thriving residential community. Milhaus, Kite Reality Group

“This mall is really a staple for Indianapolis, and it’s taken on many different forms over the years,” said Vice President of Development for Milhaus, Brad Vogelsmeier, “Having been by and been in the center many of times it’s exciting to see something that was kind of, underutilized for quite some time come back to life.”

Henkel is excited to bring more people and more opportunity to his community, but since the announcement of this project in 2019 people who live nearby were worried about what it could mean for traffic in the neighborhood.

“It really hasn’t been as disruptive as we feared it might,” said Henkel, “The biggest concern is connectivity. We need sidewalks and bike trails to not just go along the project but all the way from 56th Street to 62nd Street Trail.”

Developers have worked with neighbors to come up with solutions. Green space is now part of the plan and bike lanes will be added to improve safety.

“This is an important asset for them too; it’s right in their back yards and so making sure that whatever we are building is really serving the needs of the community,” added Vogelsmeier.

Photo credit: Milhaus and Kite Reality Group

For Henkel, he’s accepted the changes. He now looks forward to bringing Glendale back to life.

“We need the economic development, but this is not just a chance to build apartments and get more retail tenants in – but to make the neighborhood more livable, a little more connected and more vibrant,” said Henkel.

The Glendale Town Center development is set to welcome residents in fall 2021.

This news comes as we’ve learned the Glendale Branch of The Indianapolis Public Library is moving out of its location at the Glendale Town Center. The Library Board of Trustees approved a purchase of nearly six acres of property at the former John Strange Elementary School, which is owned by MSD of Washington Township.

This will give the new branch its own space, located on East 62nd Street.

There’s a public meeting on Zoom scheduled for Thursday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m. for the community to give input and suggestions. Architects and library officials hope to ask what services and spaces the community would like to see in the new branch.

According to The Indianapolis Public Library, preliminary plans call for design work will begin later this fall, with an unveiling of renderings for public reaction in December. Bids for construction would be sought in the fall of 2021. Project completion is scheduled by the end of 2022.

If you would like to join in the Thursday meeting or learn more about other upcoming public sessions, click here to learn more.

Photo credit: Milhaus and Kite Reality Group