Construction of $35 million Cummins facility in Greenwood may be delayed

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Construction of a $35 million, 100,000 square-foot information technology and digital information hub in Greenwood may be put on hold due to the economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the groundbreaking for the new facility was expected in mid-June. However, Cummins representatives tell him the project may be pushed back.

“Cummins has been very open and forthright with us,” Myers said. “They know that they’re going through an issue right now where they’ve had to lay some of their employees off.”

The new facility, which was announced a year ago, is initially expected to bring about 500 technology jobs to Greenwood. Those jobs would pay an average $100,000 per year. Possible future expansion at the site could mean about 1,500 jobs.

Cummins saw a 17-percent drop in first quarter revenues this year, compared to 2019. The decrease was driven by the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Myers said he understands the company’s need to reexamine projects and priorities.

“Which projects are going to go forward, which ones are going to go immediately and which ones are going to get pushed back,” Myers said.

If construction is delayed, it would represent another setback for the site near I-65 and County Line Road. Previous developments involving Cabela’s, Greenwood Town Center and several sports complexes have fallen through due to financing.

“None of them have gone this far as Cummins has gone with us,” Myers said. “But yeah, it’s a disappointment.”

A Cummins spokesperson said the company has not made a final decision about whether to delay the groundbreaking. Myers said he hopes to get a final decision from Cummins by the end of this week.

“I’m really confident that no matter what, we will see this project happen in Greenwood,” Myers said. “It’s just a matter of will happen yet this year, or will they push it to next year?”