Construction crews discover ‘ancient’ human bones in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains well over 100 years old were discovered near the Electric Works construction site.

While Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday that “ancient” human bones were found on the old General Electric campus, WANE 15 learned they were discovered at the far north end of McCulloch Park, near an entrance to the campus. A piece of plywood marked with “HOLE” covered by a concrete barrier and orange fencing now sit where the remains were found.

A concrete barrier and orange fencing sits where human remains were discovered in McCulloch Park near the Electric Works campus, off Broadway.

According to spokesperson for the Electric Works project, the remains were found as crews excavated a spot for the construction of a temporary traffic signal.

The bones were handed over the Allen County Coroner’s Office, which will work with anthropologists to determine the age of the bones.

Police said “there is nothing criminal.”

The remains had likely been buried in an old cemetery that was at the site before General Electric was built, police said, though the department warned that is “not conclusive.” According to History Center records, McCulloch Park, which is adjacent to the campus, was previously Broadway Cemetery in the early 19th century.

The oldest building on the General Electric campus reportedly dates back to the 1890s.

The campus is currently under renovation as it becomes Electric Works, a mixed-used development that will feature space for residential, commercial, community, hospitality, innovation and educational use.