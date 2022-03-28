INDIANAPOLIS — Construction along one of the busiest roads in Broad Ripple is set to begin Monday.

The Department of Public Works says much needed improvements to infrastructure will be taking place over the next year.

This will not only bring added charm to the area but fix a couple of lingering issues.

These improvements include wider sidewalks, increased lighting, sewer and stormwater capacity adjustments and development of the riverwalk.

This project should last through spring of 2023 and will come with some changes for drivers.

Broad Ripple Avenue will be completely closed between College and Winthrop avenues.

Construction will be phased one block at a time.

“The project started because of drainage issues in the area,” said Erika Miller, deputy director of the Department of Public Works. “So the street was flooding, there were businesses that were impacted and this has been an ongoing issue for years. So as the project was first initiated, the goal was to improve drainage and stormwater facilities. As the project evolved, we identified a need to provide for safer pedestrian facilities and wider sidewalks.”

This is part one of the construction happening in Broad Ripple.

The other construction will focus on the bridge over the canal north of the intersection of College and Broad Ripple Avenue– expected to begin on or after April 4th.

That construction is expected to be complete by late summer or early fall of this year.

DPW says while this construction can be a headache for drivers, it’s providing much-needed improvements to the area so be patient!