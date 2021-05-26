Conservation officers search for Indianapolis man last seen in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers are searching for the body of a man who went missing in the White River in Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 34-year-old Lynell Harris, of Indianapolis, was last seen trying to swim to shore after falling from the rock dam just south of Washington Street.

Indianapolis fire crew and police officers searched for Harris for several hours before suspending operations due to darkness, according to DNR.

Conservation officers resumed the search Wednesday morning using boats and side scan sonar.