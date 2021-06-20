Columbus teen drowns while swimming in Tipton Lake

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A teenager drowned while swimming with friends Saturday night at Tipton Lake in Columbus, Indiana, according to Bartholomew County authorities.

Responders were called to the Tipton Lake swimming area at about 10 p.m. in response to a person who went under the water and never resurfaced.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., conservation officers pulled the body of 17-year-old Tyrell D. Bowers, of Columbus, from the water. His body was found near a swimming platform in about 12 feet of water, according to DNR.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says it is investigating the “drowning death” and an autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.