Conservation officers locate body of teen who fell into White River

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that officers recovered the body of the 17-year-old who fell into the White River.

The announcement comes a week after 17-year-old Kevin Rodriguez was swept over the Emrichsville Dam while canoeing with 45-year-old Carlos Rameriz. Witnesses helped Rameriz to shore. Rodriguez was last seen by witnesses floating down the river.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers discovered his body near where he was last seen. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.