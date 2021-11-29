Connersville pizza delivery driver dies after porch collapses while making delivery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died on Saturday after a porch collapsed underneath him while he was attempting to deliver a pizza.

According to the Connersville Police Department, the incident occurred on W. 27th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers responding to the scene reported locating the man who had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch on the front of a house. Police said the man was pinned by debris and was motionless.

The man was rushed to a hospital while Fayette County EMS attempted life-saving measures, police said, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Police identified the man as William Fields, 45, of Connersville. Fields was a delivery driver for Pizza King, police said.

At this time, the police department has determined the death as an accident and stated there is no ongoing criminal investigation.