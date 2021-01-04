Connecticut company brews up special 2020 soda

A new soft drink is designed to wash away the bad taste 2020 left in everyone’s mouth.



Connecticut company Avery’s Beverages created the “I Survived 2020” soda.

The label features images from 2020 that many will never forget like the the coronavirus pandemic, the election, the Black Lives Matter movement, even murder hornets.

The soda has a bitter lemonade flavor. It’s meant to be in reference to the phrase, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

“It’s been a heck of a year, and we thought we needed to commemorate it somehow,” said Rob Metz, general manager of Avery’s Beverages. “What I like to think is 50 years from now, somebody’s great-grandkids come across this and say ‘Hey! What was this all about?’ It’ll be a story.”

The bottle’s design was created by an artist local to New Britain, Connecticut, where the company is located.