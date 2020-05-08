Complicated, emotional conversation nationally focused in Indy following IMPD shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An emotional and complicated conversation nationwide is focused here in our city this week. The main question centers around whether the IMPD officer was justified in using deadly force against 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed after he led them on a chase that was livestreamed on social media.

Community members spent the past 24 hours demanding immediate answers from the police as more details come to light. Thursday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor addressed the investigation and the department’s relationship with the community.

“I promise you we will run a fair investigation,” Taylor committed. “We will listen to family members and their concerns.”

Robert Jackson, president of the Ministerial Alliance of Churches of God in Christ, said he has the “fullest confidence” in Chief Taylor. Jackson served our country in the military and feels that experience along with being a faith leader allows him to see both sides of this conversation.

Jackson went to Wednesday night’s protest at the scene near the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

“I didn’t want to make a rush to judgment,” Jackson explained. “I was there just to listen and observe and to support and console some of the young people who were very traumatized by this event.”

Jackson is urging people to pause and wait for the facts to come out.

“You need to view things with emotional detachment,” Jackson said. “Once you do that, you can see clearly. Don’t deny the facts that if he had a gun and he took a round, and took a shot at the officer, the officer has a right to defend himself. So, let’s again wait until we hear the conclusion of the whole matter.”

As IMPD investigates and the community deals with the pain, leaders remind everyone to speak up, without turning to violence.

“We have to be respectful, but yet we still have to display our concern,” Shawnta Stanford said.