Companies in Indiana hiring to help with COVID-19 rush

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of Hoosiers are now out of a job after bars and restaurants were forced to temporarily close and events got canceled. Yet some groups are ready to hire because of the need in our community.

Gleaners Food Bank usually relies on volunteers for their projects. Now, 40 temporary workers are on the assembly line. They are putting together more than 8,000 boxes of food this week, which will be handed out to IPS families.

An online farmers market also hired dozens of temporary workers. Their grocery orders tripled this week, as more Hoosiers try to stay home.

“There are people out there that are in lot worse conditions. It is affecting everybody,” Brett butler, a temporary worker said. “I think it is about staying calm, realizing it is going to pass.”

The online farmers market is called Market Wagon. The co-founder says they are still looking to hire more drivers.

Other companies that have told us about their plans to hire more workers include:

Pizza Hut is hiring for several positions across its Indianapolis-area locations, including delivery drivers. To search for openings and apply, visit jobs.pizzahut.com or text “qualityhuts” to 242424 and follow the link.

Meijer is adding seasonal positions across all of its stores. To view openings and job descriptions, visit http://bit.ly/3d12zwy.

There are least a dozen openings posted to the EmployIndy job board through partner organizations. Visit the EmployIndy job board for a complete listing and job descriptions: employindy.hirecentric.com/jobsearch.