Community wants justice for Indy trans woman shot and killed walking home

INDIANAPOLIS — Community members are grieving the loss of Indianapolis transgender woman Sara Blackwood.

Police believe she was shot and killed while walking home from work this past Sunday.

“She was very sweet and a very good person,” Blackwood’s friend Jimmy Johnson said.

Those are the best adjectives to describe Sara Blackwood in the eyes of her former colleague and friend Jimmy Johnson.

They worked together at Kroger for several years.

“It took me a while to get to know her but once I got to know her, I really enjoyed her company,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the customers loved her too.

“She was very quick, so if they had a problem at the self-checkout she would be right there,” Johnson said.

Blackwood was shot near Washington and Rural. No arrests have been made in the case.

“It was senseless. Absolutely senseless for this to happen,” Johnson said.

“I have felt sad and angry about the violence perpetrated against Sara Blackwood. Sara deserved to walk home safely and to be home with her family that night,” GenderNexus Executive Director Julie Walsh said.

Walsh says Blackwood’s death hurts. Even though police haven’t released a motive at this time, she says trans people can easily become the target of violence.

“This violence does hurt people. Not only physically but also emotionally, physiologically and it has an effect on members of the community. It can leave them feeling vulnerable,” Walsh said.

Johnson hopes justice is served for Sara Blackwood.

“The world at large is missing a very kind responsible person,” Johnson said.

GenderNexus says more than 30 trans people have died as a result of violence this year in the United States this year.

They plan to honor all of them and Sara this year for Transgender Day of Remembrance happening on November 20th.

Anyone with information on Sara’s case is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).