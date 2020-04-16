Community remembers Officer Leath on victory lap

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers gathered at Monument Circle as Officer Breann Leath’s body was brought from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Unforgettable moments as Officer Breann Leath prepares for a final 10-42 but not before taking a victory lap around the Circle City.

“I think we have to be honest. I don’t know how I feel. And I think we have to be honest with that emptiness and that question that we do have. We don’t understand this, we’re asking why.” said Jenni Heimach.

Those were the questions echoed by strangers as to why a 24-year-old who put her life on the line daily is being laid to rest so soon.

“We could’ve been friends if I would’ve known her. I don’t know her personally but I’m there for her. and I’m there for her family because I’m thinking about her,” said Amber Scott.

Scott came out to honor Leath on her 33rd Birthday. Not because she didn’t know her but they share some similarities.

“Seeing her smile and hearing how good of a mother she was it creates a commonality regardless,” said Scott.

Both black women, who’ve served. Scott was in the Navy for five years.

“In a way either with military service, police service or whatnot. I don’t like to say the word sacrifice but there is a common thread through all of us that kind of take that step toward that type of work,” said Scott.

15 minutes of silence as a hearse crosses under the Garrison Flag with a tribute playing from Mayor Hogsett serving as a final good and a tribute. As her brother and sisters in blue stand by her side one final time during this procession.

“It just breaks my heart for her, her colleagues,” said Lori May.

May, a mother with a son nearly the same age as Officer Leath. She couldn’t help but hold back tears while talking about Bre as she thinks about her own.

“I have a son that’s 25 and she’s 24. It’s just heartbreaking as a mother you think about your child. I feel for her son because there are going to be moments in life you just need your mother,” said May.

But there is light coming out of the darkness that has covered this city in these troubling times.

“We do see a lot of strength coming out of this and a lot of compassion. And I think we also have to give space for grace. But for today, we’re sad, we’re just sad for her family and her child,” said Heimach.

It will indeed be a long road to recovery and healing for the family and her fellow officers. Just know the prayers will go on from both near and far.

“God does hear our prayers and you’ll truly never get over losing a child, but I just want them to know they are in my thoughts and prayers as well as many others,” said May.

Monument Circle will continue to light up blue with Officer Leath’s photo to honor her.