Community mourns paramedic who died suddenly on duty

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Members of the White River Township Fire Department are mourning the loss of a paramedic who died suddenly during training earlier this week.

Paramedic Kyle Martincic, 34, suffered a sudden cardiac emergency Monday during physical fitness training at White River Township’s headquarters, Station 53. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts by other first responders on scene, Martincic passed away a short time later.

“This is going to leave a large hole,” said WRTFD EMS Chief Rodney Hayes. “It’ll leave a large hole for all of us.”

Martincic also worked part time as a paramedic for the Bargersville Fire Department, as well as the IU Health LifeLine Bloomington location. IU Health honored Martincic with a procession through Bloomington on Tuesday.

Those who knew and worked with Martincic said he had an infectious, enthusiastic personality and loved being a paramedic. WRTFD Chief Jeremy Pell said Martincic was exactly the kind of person you would want to arrive at your home if you were having an emergency.

“Think about their personality and their compassion and just the light that shines from them, and their skills,” Pell said. “You just pictured Kyle Martincic.”

“There’s not too many people that I can put in the same category as Kyle as far as what being a paramedic meant to him,” Hayes continued. “I don’t care if it was 2 in the morning or if it was 12 noon, if he went on a call he was the happiest person there taking care of somebody else.”

According to the U.S. Library of Medicine, nine out of 10 paramedics self reported potential risk factors for heart trouble. The most prevalent risk factor involved the stress of the job. Pell said that was something Martincic willingly accepted.

“The men and women that I work with at this department are so passionate about protecting others that they do it at their own risk,” Pell said.

Martincic leaves behind his wife, Angela, and their two children. Pell said the department is supporting the family in every way possible, including accepting donations and gift cards on the family’s behalf.

Any donations for the Martincic family can be sent to the White River Township Fire Department, Station 51, located at 3016 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood, IN 46143.

A funeral service for Martincic will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 30 at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 at the funeral home and again from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Online condolences can be left on the Allen Funeral Home website.