Community mourning after Carroll County deputy, jail deputy killed in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — People in Carroll County are in mourning tonight after two deputies were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

It happened in northern Clinton county just west of Rossville. Around 1:30 Saturday morning, Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were responding to a request for help from a Rossville town marshal.

According to Indiana State Police, they were driving down State Road 26 when for unknown reasons, Deputy Rainey’s car went off the road and slammed into a utility pole.

“Other officers noticed the crash, they came upon it and located Deputy Rainey and attempted lifesaving measures but they were unsuccessful,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Both deputies were pronounced dead on scene. The accident took out a stop sign, a light pole and temporarily took out power for some area residents.

A small memorial for both deputies was set up outside the Carroll County Sheriff’s office. People laid flowers on the squad car in remembrance of their service to the community.

“He was somebody that you whenever you saw him interact with him kids and wife you can tell he loved his family,” pastor Lee Stephens said. “He was a good father from everything that I observed. He was a good husband.”

Stephens knew Deputy Rainey and said he leaves behind two young kids. He said the community is really struggling with this loss.

“This community is just looking for answers,” Stephens said. “They’re looking for healing because they’re hurting so badly.”

Indiana State Police said it along with other surrounding agencies are going to help with day to day operations while the department processes this tragedy.

“When something happens to one of our brothers or sisters in law enforcement,” Sgt. Piers said. “We all really come together to support that agency and make sure they’ll able to deal with the process and mourn through it as they should.”

Indiana State Police said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We are expecting to learn more about each deputy in the coming days.