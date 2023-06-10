INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis witnessed 10 shootings Friday night but this isn’t keeping the community down.

Community leaders held their annual community love fest Saturday afternoon in an attempt to curb violence in the city.

As laughter, music, and love surrounded Washington Park, the message was clear stop the violence.

“It reinforces our dedication and our drive to look for what is positive and come together for positive reasons,” said resident Tiffany Jackson.

With a string of recent shootings in Indianapolis, community members say it’s an even more important time for them to stick together.

“Just with all the violence going on in the city, we can come together as one and have fun for a great cause,” said Tamieka Franklin, owner of Legends Eatz & Beatz.

Ashley Gurvitz, the organizer of Community Love Fest, along with other local businesses and community leaders gathered for the third iteration of the popular event.

“We have so much greatness that is developing,” Gurvitz said. “However, I’m always stricken with any form of violence, especially within our northeast corridor.”

Despite the violence that has unfolded within the last 24 hours, Gurvitz said their effort is to drive out hate with love.

“We’re bringing back all generations through sports, information, and unity with food, and we’re all about showing what love means, said Gurvitz.

She said these recent violent acts are a reminder of why the community needs to push for change.

Promoting ways to prevent violence, providing conflict resolution, and most importantly, focusing on Indy’s youth. She said it all starts with understanding the issues.

“Let’s get offline, let’s do heart-to-hearts and have an in-person conversation and work things out,” said Gurvitz.

They hope events like this can help promote a safer and happier community.

“This is our way of standing and stopping the violence and saying enough is enough,” said Gurvitz.