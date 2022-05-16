INDIANAPOLIS — Local elected leaders, law enforcement, and members of the Marion County Justice System celebrated the opening of the new Community Justice Center.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and others cut the ribbon on the center which is located in the Twin Aire neighborhood southeast of downtown. The project has been in the works for 6 years.

The complex houses a new jail, the Marion County courts, and community justice resources. The jail is also designed to give the people incarcerated inside better surveillance and more resources.

“We are marking that cultural shift, one centered on valuing the life of incarcerated persons, and views the period of incarceration as one during those within can receive help to make better choices when they leave,” said Vop Osili, City-County Council President.

Monday marked the official opening of the justice center. The jail and courts have been transferring operations for the last 5 months. This will also be the new headquarters for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office