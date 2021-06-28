Community invited to give input for Marion County Sheriff’s Office accreditation

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The community is invited to give their feedback on the Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office as they go through an assessment for a new voluntary accreditation.

This evaluation is coming from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which is a national organization.

They will review the sheriff’s office’s policies, procedures, operations and support services.

The sheriff’s office will have to meet about 145 different standards during the assessment. If they miss just one, they won’t get the accreditation.

One of those standards involves transparency and hearing from the community.

“This is a time where we’re not shy about it. We’re announcing it, and we are giving the public a chance to voice concerns. And those concerns will be heard by the CALEA board,” said Colonel James Martin.

“We learn a lot. We listen. We pay attention. And we do truly care.”

They are aiming to make this their fourth accreditation. They already have one for the jail, medical team and academy and 911 center.

“I think it’s just that one more layer for the community, to give them reassurance that we are operating the best that we can operate with the latest and greatest tactics, the latest and greatest policies that are kind of trending around the nation,” said Martin.

The sheriff’s office has been preparing for this assessment for some time now.

“You don’t get accreditation overnight. It takes years of work. It takes years of example setting. And you’re not just judged on what you do now, you’re judged on what you’ve done over the last couple of years.”

There will be a Zoom call people can take part in Monday. Here is a link. Or you can call in from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at 317-327-5983.