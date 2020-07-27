Community honors fallen officers with blood drive on 3-year anniversary of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan’s death

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Today marks three years since Southport Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed in the line of duty.

This weekend, the community honored him with a blood drive.

The police department held its third annual fallen officer blood drive to give a little for those who gave it all.

“So even though he’s gone, he’s never forgotten, so it truly means a lot to have everyone come out and still support and honor him even though he’s not here with us physically in sight, but he will always remain in our heart,” Southport Assistant Police Chief Lossie Davis said.

Lt. Allan’s wife and son were at the blood drive Saturday as well.