INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone going to a Community Health Network hospital will have to mask up again.

On Monday, Community Health Network announced that it is requiring all caregivers, patients and visitors to wear a mask at all of its locations. The update comes as hospitals statewide face an increase in cases of COVID, RSV and the flu.

“We are seeing more COVID, flu, and RSV patients in our hospitals. They are filling up with respiratory patients,” said Dr. Robin Ledyard, Community Health Network Chief Medical Officer. “Because of that, we are reinstating a mask requirement within our hospitals. So, if you do come to visit, you will be asked to wear a mask again in both the hospitals and in the office-based setting.”

The mask policy is in addition to the previously-announced visitor restrictions due to the flu outbreak. Hospital representatives also encourage people who are sick to contact their primary care provider for guidance on the best place to seek care.

“Our Emergency Departments are very, very busy with sick people and we value your time. So, we really think it’s best if you can call first, get some guidance on where to go,” said Dr. Ledyard.

In addition to the emergency department, Community Health offers urgent care at our MedChecks, Community Clinics at Walgreens, primary care providers, and virtual care.