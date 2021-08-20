Community Health Network: refrain from coming to ER for COVID-19 testing

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is asking people to refrain from coming to the Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing.

The health network said this is a problem they are seeing at Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, and Community Hospital Anderson.

They still encourage people to come to the Emergency Department if they are experiencing symptoms that require emergency care. However, they need to keep staff and services available for the increasing number of patients requiring urgent treatment.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,744 total COVID-19 patients: 1,493 confirmed and 251 under investigation.

ISDH says 20.3% of ICU beds and 74.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

The health network said Upcoming availability at alternative sites of care can be found on the Community Health Network website or the Indiana Department of Health website.