Community Health Network chief physician updates COVID-19 status in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A leading physician in central Indiana is battling the coronavirus.

Dr. Ram Yeleti, the chief physician executive at Community Health shared his diagnosis with CBS4.

"I think it's important to realize that for the vast majority of Hoosiers if you're in overall good health the chance of you getting it is high but the chance of recovery is also very high." Dr. Ram Yeleti

Dr. Yeleti said nine days ago he had a scratchy throat and immediately self isolated. Fortunately, his symptoms have been mild, but he urges if your symptoms get severe to call your doctor and go to the emergency room.

Dr. Yeleti also shared an update on the coronavirus in Indiana during an interview Wednesday.