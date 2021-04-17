Community gathers at vigils for FedEx shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to show support for the victims and families affected by the shooting at the FedEx Ground facility.

The group Purpose 4 My Pain joined other organizations, along with several faith leaders with different religious backgrounds and mental health experts for a vigil at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church Saturday afternoon on the city northwest side.

They just wanted to show families affected by gun violence that they’re not alone.

“Life will never be the same in any capacity and so to know that it’s okay to not be okay, take life one moment at a time, and just know there are people in your community who are ready to surround you and lift you up and are here to support you through this journey of grief,” said DeAndra Dycus, the founder of Purpose 4 My Pain.

There were resources available to the crowd to connect them to mental health services at the vigil. A different vigil was planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at Krannert Park.