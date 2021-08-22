Community comes together to celebrate lives of Fishers teens killed in car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Hundreds celebrated the lives of three Fishers teenagers Saturday night, the three girls were killed in a car crash on Monday.

17-year-old twins Elleana and Isabella Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna Foster did not survive when their car hit another car traveling the wrong way on a South Carolina highway Monday morning.

Bri, Elle and Belle were remembered by hundreds Saturday night at Fishers Nickel Plate Amphitheater. The community came together to support the families of the teens during this time.

”When people ask me, ‘How did the girls impact your life?’ It’s easier to say how didn’t they impact my life,” said Andy Gaddis, father of Elle and Belle.

There were lots of hugs and tears Saturday night, but also many smiles and laughs.

“You will never be forgotten, please continue to look over us”, said Bri’s mom, Jody Foster.

”Their hearts did shine so brightly and they had character and beauty that wasn’t just external, this is everything to me and this will continue on,” said Belle and Elle’s mom.

The night was also about supporting the lone survivor from the girls’ car, 17-year-old Maci Watts.

”I want everyone to support her and lift her up and help guide her through life,” Gaddis said.

Despite all the sadness, the message was clear, this was a celebration of Elle, Belle and Bri. It was a time to remember the good memories.

”I always knew we were there for each other and they knew it too, and if you know me, I was really protective of them because they were my sisters.” said Belle and Elle’s brother.

”You always had the biggest smile on your face that would light up the whole room and always tried to help others before yourself,” Bri’s sister said.

Andy Gaddis left the crowd with this message.

”Be strong, do the right thing and love your kids,” he said.

His son, Belle and Elle’s brother, also had some advice for the people there.

”Don’t fight with people over stupid things, in that moment, you’re going to be so mad but you don’t realize how fast it could be over and they could be gone, so keep your people close to you, love everybody hard,” he said.

Foster said she knows the girls are still with them.

“We know you’re looking down on us,” she said. “Please know every time you see a butterfly, think of our girls. They were truly amazing and did not deserve this.”

Melissa Ann Parker, 43, is the alleged other driver in the crash. She’s been charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. She was denied bond during her Tuesday court appearance.

The celebration of life wrapped up a week of honoring and remembering the girls.

On Tuesday, Jack’s Donuts in Fishers raised $6,000 for the families of the girls. They donated 100% of their sales from that morning, at times the line came out of the store.

Then, on Friday, there was a candlelight vigil for the teens at HSE before the football game. The families were apart of the coin toss.

At the celebration of life, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced the community had raised more than $150,000 to help the families of the girls.

If you would like to donate, this is the link to Bri’s GoFundMe and this is the link to Elle and Belle’s.