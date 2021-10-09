Community comes out to dedicate Abby and Libby Memorial Park

DELPHI, Ind. — Years in the making, Abby and Libby Memorial Park is now fully open to the community that has supported it since the beginning.

”You just can’t thank them enough, you can’t think anybody enough,” said Anna Williams, Abby Williams’s mother.

Abby and her friend Libby German’s bodies were found on February 14, 2017, after they disappeared the day before on the Delphi Historic Trail.

In the nearly 17,00 days since, the girls’ killer has not been arrested, despite intense national scrutiny on the case.

Abby and Libby’s families said the new park will keep their memory alive and remind their killer that the people who love these girls will find him.

”They’re here, they’re here forever, long after we’ve gone,” said Becky Patty, Libby’s grandma. “This is their legacy.”

Becky and her husband Mike said the idea of this park started out with a plan to just buy bleachers for the girls’ softball field.

”This has grown to a much larger project than we ever envisioned,” Mike said.

But, with the help of everyone, from state leaders to practically every single person in Delphi, it’s become so much more. Abby and Libby Memorial Park has softball fields, a playground, picnic tables, an amphitheater and is truly a place for the community to come together.

Anna said this is about Abby and Libby, but also the people still here.

“It brings them to us and with us and I imagine they’re having a ball watchin it today,” she said.

Even with the joy of the day, the unsolved case isn’t far from anyone’s mind.

”We’re coming up on five years,” Mike said. “It’s time, it’s time. Somebody out there knows something, it’s time. These girls deserve justice.”

The families plan to continue doing anything and everything they can to help find Abby and Libby’s killer.

”We will never stop putting pressure on this guy,” said Becky.

Police have been searching for this man, seen and heard on cell phone video released by law enforcement. In the brief clip, you hear the man say, “Guys, down the hill.”

The families know it’s only a matter of time before someone comes forward.

”We just pray that someday that person does the right thing,” said Anna.

Mike knows that day will come.

”We’re coming, he’s got to be lucky every day, we’ve just got to be lucky one day,” he said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. There is also a $325,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Abby and Libby’s deaths.