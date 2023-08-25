We’re coming to the end of our heat streak in central Indiana. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect again today until 8 PM. Temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to rise to the low and mid 90s with heat index values well above 100° for many locations.

It will remain very humid and warm for all your Friday night plans. Temperatures by 9 PM are still expected to be in the mid 80s with heat indices in the 90s.

Our pattern is about to change. With that change, storm chances will be on the rise. A cluster of storms is expected to dive out of Iowa this evening and arrive in central Indiana through the overnight hours. These storms will be scattered in nature and a few stronger, gusty storms are possible.

Storms should clear out by daybreak Saturday. Tomorrow will remain very humid but the temperatures will be cooler with highs only peaking the mid 80s. Sunday is the better day of the weekend where you’ll notice a big change in the lowered humidity and temperatures that will only peak in the low 80s.

A lot of great weather is lined up for us next week. By the middle and late part of the week, many locations are likely to not make it out of the 70s.